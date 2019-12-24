Food & Drink

Trader Joe's recalls egg white salad, potato salad amid Listeria concerns

MONROVIA, CA -- Trader Joe's recalled its egg white salad and potato salad after concerns about a possible Listeria contamination.

In a statement on the company's website, Trader Joe's said the recall is connected to the Almark Foods hard-boiled egg recall announced on December 20.

Only the grocery store's branded Egg White Salad with Chives and Old Fashion Potato Salad, both with 'use by' dates up to and including 12/27/19, have been recalled. The items may have been sold in 30 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven people in five states have gotten sick after eating hard-boiled eggs from the Almark Foods facility in Gainsville, Ga. One person in Texas has died.

RELATED: Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC

Trader Joe's said no customers reported getting sick after eating these products.

According to the CDC, Listeria can lead to severe infections, but symptoms can include headache, muscle aches, fever, flu-like symptoms, loss of balance, or convulsions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkproduct recallslisteriarecallfood safety
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Bojangles' robbed, manager's vehicle stolen
Internal police investigation launched after Rapper DaBaby cited for pot
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Chicago children fight off carjacker who tried to steal family car
Falling catfish shatters NC woman's windshield
Volunteers pass out teddy bears to hospital patients
List of stores open on Christmas Eve
Show More
Idaho siblings missing since September believed to be in 'serious danger'
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
11-year-old girl's cell phone number found on escort website
Postal worker saves Christmas presents from mail truck fire
Fayetteville 8-year-old in need of kidney spending Christmas at hospital
More TOP STORIES News