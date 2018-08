Trader Joe's shares customers' favorite products

Grocery chain Trader Joe's is known for their unique products, seasonal favorites and down to earth style.Customers are extremely loyal to the grocer where workers don Hawaiian shirts. Trader Joe's conducted their annual survey to find which products were most beloved.Here are the items Trader Joe's customers most enjoy:Mandarin Orange ChickenAlmond Kringle*Spiced Cider*Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter CupsUnexpected CheddarCold Brew Coffee ConcentrateOrganic KetchupSpanakopitaHold The Cone! Mini Vanilla Ice Cream ConesTea Tree Tingle ShampooCandy Cane Joe-Joe's*FlowersBlack Bean & Jack Cheese BurritoSoy ChorizoBananasPeanut Butter PretzelsOrganic Pumpkin**Denotes seasonal product