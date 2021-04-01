MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new restaurant is offering a free preview Thursday.
Farmside Kitchen is a casual spot serving healthy grain bowls and salads. The owner wants to provide wholesome, organic dining options for the community.
Farmside Kitchen's grand opening is Thursday, April 1. For the first two hours of business, the restaurant will offer each customer a free lunch.
Doors open at 11 a.m. The restaurant is located at the intersection of Page Road and Miami Boulevard.
Instead of paying for the meal, diners will have the option of donating to the Carolina Farm Stewardship Association, which is a group that supports local organic farmers.
New Triangle restaurant 'Farmside Kitchen' offers free lunch Thursday during grand opening
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News