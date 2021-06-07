Food & Drink

Triangle Restaurant Week hopes to kickstart restaurant industry in wake of COVID-19 struggles

EMBED <>More Videos

Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fewer restaurants are available to participate in this year's Triangle Restaurant Week.

That's because of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the restaurant industry.

Still, the celebration of culinary excellence is set to take place June 7-13.

The restaurants still able to participate this year are hoping it rejuvenates the industry--inspiring more people to get out and try some of the unique flavors available in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.

Menu options for this year's Triangle Restaurant Week vary in price from $15-35. You can see which restaurants are participating and what food they're offering for this special event by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighdurhamchapel hillfoodrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC high school threatened after denying student diploma
LATEST: COVID-19 causes big uptick in summer school enrollment
New indoor soccer team to call Fayetteville home
US traffic deaths up 7% last year, highest number since 2007
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
Suspects arrested in freeway killing of SoCal boy Aiden Leos
Landmine sniffing 'hero rat' Magawa retires
Show More
1 killed, teen hurt in Rocky Mount shooting, police say
Man found alive after 8 nights in Croatan National Forest
Pop up afternoon storms possible next several days
Merck probing discovery of noose at Durham plant
Officials: 2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 38
More TOP STORIES News