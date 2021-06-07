Triangle Restaurant Week hopes to kickstart restaurant industry in wake of COVID-19 struggles

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fewer restaurants are available to participate in this year's Triangle Restaurant Week.That's because of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the restaurant industry.Still, the celebration of culinary excellence is set to take place June 7-13.The restaurants still able to participate this year are hoping it rejuvenates the industry--inspiring more people to get out and try some of the unique flavors available in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.Menu options for this year's Triangle Restaurant Week vary in price from $15-35. You can see which restaurants are participating and what food they're offering for this special event by