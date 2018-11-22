COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Try these Triangle-brewed winter beers this holiday season

Dave Tollefson with the NC Beer Guys talks Triangle-brewed winter beers.

We've entered the holiday season -- and there's no better way to get into the holiday spirit than by drinking a nice, cold winter beer.

And you don't have to go far to do so.

We have some delicious holiday beers brewed right here in the Triangle.

Dave Tollefsen with the NC Beer Guys shared some of the best options this year. Watch the video above for more.

Here are the beers mentioned in the video above:
  • Icycle -- Crank Arm Brewing
  • Santa's Secret -- Carolina Brewery
  • Winter Warmer -- Boylan Bridge Brew Pub
  • Baltic Porter -- Mason Jar Lager Co.
  • Dopplebock -- Mason Jar Lager Co.
  • Coffee is for Closers -- Fullsteam Brewery
  • Fearrington Winter -- Fullsteam Brewery
  • Season's Drinkings -- Bond Bros. and Glass Jug Beer Lab
