Try these Triangle-brewed winter beers this holiday season

Icycle -- Crank Arm Brewing

Santa's Secret -- Carolina Brewery

Winter Warmer -- Boylan Bridge Brew Pub

Baltic Porter -- Mason Jar Lager Co.

Dopplebock -- Mason Jar Lager Co.

Coffee is for Closers -- Fullsteam Brewery

Fearrington Winter -- Fullsteam Brewery

Season's Drinkings -- Bond Bros. and Glass Jug Beer Lab

We've entered the holiday season -- and there's no better way to get into the holiday spirit than by drinking a nice, cold winter beer.And you don't have to go far to do so.We have some delicious holiday beers brewed right here in the Triangle.Dave Tollefsen with the NC Beer Guys shared some of the best options this year. Watch the video above for more.Here are the beers mentioned in the video above: