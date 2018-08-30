Two Roosters Ice Cream opens pop-up shop in Raleigh

Craving a sweet treat? Two Roosters Ice Cream has opened up a new pop-up shop in the Person Street Plaza, serving its handcrafted ice cream made from locally sourced milk and cream. Located at 217 E. Franklin St., WRAL.com reports the business plans to close the new shop this fall, then reopen in the spring after renovations.
Starting off as a food truck in 2014, Two Roosters also has stores in Durham and in Raleigh's Greystone Village Shopping Center.
Visitors can expect flavors that rotate monthly. For the month of August, options included chocolate brownie and fudge, made with Escazu chocolate brownies and homemade fudge; and lemon mascarpone cake on a sweet lemon base. There are also Forever Flavors like the classic chocolate, coffee bourbon and roasted strawberry and honey.
There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it four stars.
Reiko H., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 24, wrote, "This is a pop-up concept that works very efficiently. They had about eight unique flavors. I tried the sticky buns ice cream. It had real sticky buns pieces, but it wasn't overly sweet. Smooth and creamy!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Two Roosters Ice Cream is open from noon-9 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
