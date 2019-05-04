Food & Drink

Tyson expands recall to 11.8 million pounds of chicken strip products

EMBED <>More Videos

Tyson expands chicken recall.

Check your chicken, a major recall is expanding.

Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 11.8 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The recall is an expansion of the March 21 recall of 69,000 pounds of chicken strip products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Saturday.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on various dates from Oct. 1 through March 8 and have "Use By Dates" of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020.

The products under recall include not just Tyson brand but some sold under popular supermarket brands, including Food Lion, Public and Walmart labels.

Check this chart for a complete list of the products subject to recall.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-7221" on the back of the product package.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received two consumer complaints of "extraneous material" in the chicken strip products.

There were six complaints during this time frame involving similar pieces of metal with three alleging oral injury.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at (866) 886-8456.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhealthpublixrecallu.s. & worldwalmartchickenfood safety
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Risk for strong storms increases as Saturday evening rolls on
A year after homicide, man still sought in Durham shooting death
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Durham police investigating deadly stabbing at Quality Inn
Out! Raleigh, festivals and food truck rodeo, things to do this weekend
Hurricanes win 5-2, sweep Islanders out of NHL playoffs
Bicyclist in critical condition after Durham hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Pro and anti-Confederacy groups scuffle in Chapel Hill
143 people survive after plane skids into river in Florida
Friends of veteran killed in Raleigh motorcycle crash want answers
'Running for their lives:' UNCC professor's essay details deadly shooting
Fayetteville principal surprises teachers with trip to Bahamas
More TOP STORIES News