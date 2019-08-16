Food & Drink

Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products that may contain 'extraneous materials'

CHICAGO -- Tyson Foods is recalling 39,078 pounds of its Weaver Brand frozen chicken patty product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the recall includes the 26-ounce resealable plastic bags of the frozen, fully-cooked chicken items that were produced on January 31st.

The following products are subject to recall:



26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing "Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT" with a best if used by date of "Jan312020" and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-13456" printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag," the USDA said.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

The recalled products should either be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods' Consumer Relations hotline at (855) 382-3101.

For more information, visit: USDA.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecallu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing woman with dementia found alive in Orange County ditch
Car crossed median before fatal crash on I-40
22-year-old man killed in shooting near Durham shopping center
Wake County first-year teachers gear up for first day of school
Expect baby copperhead snakes to emerge soon in NC
Durham County Sheriff's Office to start Community Advisory Board
$10K reward offered in 2011 death of woman found in ditch
Show More
Mom stole kids' identities and opened credit cards, deputies say
You may see people dressed in military-looking gear in Raleigh
Cheap airfare 'deals' costing some travelers hundreds
12-year-old crashed car into man and dog killing both, police say
Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris headed to Durham
More TOP STORIES News