UNC Rex Hospital opens pantry to provide patients in need with meals

Our hospitals provide us with life-saving care and now UNC REX Hospital is taking it one step further and providing patients with a healthy meal too.The shelves are stocked for families in need, with not only healthcare but food security too. "This demonstrates all of our commitment to improving the health in our community," said Ernie Bovio with UNC REX Hospital.UNC REX Healthcare, with the support of Food Lion, opened a food pantry for patients."We believe no one should have to Choose between dinner and rent or medicine and groceries," said Meg Ham of Food Lion.Patients who tell their care team that they have struggled with food access will be given a prescription to use the pantry. They'll be given three days worth of food and enough for a family of four."This pantry will help ensure those in need have access to nutritious food when they need it most because we know that for many patients their recovery and their lives may depend on it," Ham said.The pantry will also provide nutritional information and recipes, so when a patient leaves the hospital, they can focus on their health, not where they will find their next meal.The pantry is already up and running.All patients have to do is express their concerns to someone in their care team.