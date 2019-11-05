Food & Drink

University of Wisconsin-Madison to start robot powered food delivery system for students

MADISON, Wis. -- Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus will soon be able to have their dining hall food delivered.

However, this isn't regular delivery. These meals will be transported by robots.

The school is launching the new delivery service with a fleet of 30 autonomous robots from Starship Technologies.

Students can order their food from an app and drop a pin where they want it delivered. The service will cost about $2 per delivery.

Students will be able to pay through their campus meal card.

They can even track the robot's progress on the app.

Each a robot can carry about twenty pounds.

"It's something our students have been requesting for a while now and quite frankly when they come to us with Uber Eats and Grubhub and those companies being around for so long it's a service they expect, and now with this technology we're able to offer it to them," said Director, University Housing Dining & Culinary Services Peter Testor.

Starship Technologies said the robots have made more than 150,000 autonomous deliveries so far.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwisconsineducationtechnologycollegeu.s. & worldstudentsdelivery service
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old charged with murder in Raleigh apartment shooting
These Wake Co. covenants technically ban races other than Caucasians
The Durham Mayoral Election is Tuesday: What you need to know
American family ambushed on way to wedding in Mexico
$4M worth of psychedelic drug found in Wake Forest home
Overturned tractor-trailer on I-40 exit ramp
Petition: Don't trade in State Farmers Market for luxury condos
Show More
Michigan woman arrested for overdue library books
Affordable housing bond in Durham: What you need to know
Deputies say child calls 911 after mom overdoses on Fla. highway
Woman who uses own money to feed East Durham kids wins award
Fayetteville woman charged with 7-year-old boy's death
More TOP STORIES News