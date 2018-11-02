FOOD & DRINK

Vaishno Bhog brings Indian sweets and snacks to Cary

Photo: Anila Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Indian fare? This new restaurant has you covered. Called Vaishno Bhog, the newcomer is located at 810 E. Chatham St. in Cary.

The eatery serves mithais (sweets) and chaats (snacks) made with natural ingredients, per its website. On the menu, offerings include samosas, veggie pakora, biryanis, chole bhature (a dish from the Punjab region of India), rajma (kidney beans) and rice, and more.

It's still early days for Vaishno Bhog, which currently has three stars out of four reviews on Yelp.

Anila Y., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 5, wrote, "More and more chaat places are slowly popping up around. I have been here a couple of times. I will say that their pani puri is excellent."

Yelper Mayur G. added, "This place has turned out to be our regular spot for a quick bite after work. The food has authentic Indian flavor with good quantity and is reasonably priced."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Vaishno Bhog is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCary
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
Celebrate National Sandwich Day at one of Chapel Hill's top sandwich joints
Starbucks holiday cups, drinks, treats are back!
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WEATHER: Possible gusty winds and rain tonight
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
'He's my hero:' Man mourns baby brother after they were both shot in Carrboro
Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
Wake County students could get day off for Muslim holiday
No threat found at East Wake Middle School after lockdown
First annual Special Needs Christmas Party to take place in Angier
Show More
Ferguson protester blames son's death on lynching
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NYC transfer, held without bail
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
Parent assaults young football player at game, deputies say
More News