Vance County Schools to keep lunches to a 'minimum' to conserve food, funding during government shutdown

Vance County Schools said it will be making changes to lunches in an effort to conserve food and funding during the government shutdown.

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Vance County Schools said it will be making some changes to lunch menus in an effort to conserve food and funding during the government shutdown.

On Tuesday, officials posted to Facebook saying that they plan to keep lunches at a "minimum level."


Starting Jan. 21, each lunch will include one main dish, bread, two vegetables, one fruit, and milk. Vance County Schools said the rationing is taking place because federal funds go toward buying food that meets the Vance County Schools Nutrition Program.

A spokesperson with the school sent the following statement about the decision:

"With the changes we are making to our lunch menus with the continuing federal shutdown, our school system is being proactive to stretch resources and provide quality food service to our students. All students will continue to receive breakfast and lunch at their schools."

Vance County Schools said this rationing program will allow the school to continue feeding children through at least March.

The school did say fresh produce will no longer be included in meals, except at elementary schools as part of the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program; however, even that program will be decreased to two days a week.

No bottled drinks such as water or juice will be available after the current stock is used. Ice cream will not be available either.

"We hope that normal lunch menus can be resumed as soon as possible once the shutdown has ended," the post ended.
