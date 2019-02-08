FOOD & DRINK

Vegan eatery Earth To Us opens in Durham with Latin fare

By Hoodline
A new restaurant serving Latin-inspired vegan comfort food has opened its doors in Durham. Located at the Shops at Northgate at 1720 Guess Road, Suite #18, the newcomer is called Earth To Us.

This casual, family-owned eatery started off serving food at pop-up events and from a food truck. On the menu, look for plant-based offerings including loaded nachos, cauliflower wings, arepas, fried plantains and entrees like saucy soy chicken served with arroz con gandules. Click here to learn more about Earth To Us.

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Stephanie B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 2, wrote, "My spouse and I are not vegans or vegetarians, but we love good food and this was delicious. We split an order of cauliflower buffalo wings. They were perfectly crispy."

And Alisha L. wrote, "Delicious vegan food! Everything we tried was delightful. Next time I'll take pictures, but it was too good to let sit on a plate long enough to take out my phone. I can't wait to go back."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Earth To Us is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineDurham
FOOD & DRINK
Your quick guide to Durham's newest businesses
Find burgers and more at Chapel Hill's new Haw River Grill
Bill introduced to make ice cream NC's official frozen treat
Here are some keto-friendly foods, besides butter and bacon
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Roughly 200 arrested in ICE raids across North Carolina
Meet the Uber driver behind the 'wildest party ride' in Raleigh
2 women go on week-long shopping spree with stolen ID, deputies say
NC Zoo announces multi-million dollar expansion plan
City of Raleigh steps in to finish crosswalks after pedestrian killed
These Amazon review comments are absolutely hilarious
70 today, 40s tomorrow: COLD weather is coming back to the Triangle
Durham police ID man killed in shooting outside Captain D's restaurant
Show More
Cirque du Soleil to Valentine's Day with goats, things to do this weekend
National Enquirer defends actions, will investigate Bezos allegations
'No time to react:' Pedestrian struck in downtown Raleigh
NYC bar serving cocktails with lids after reports of spiked drinks
PHOTOS: Animals up for adoption at APS of Durham
More News