A new restaurant serving Latin-inspired vegan comfort food has opened its doors in Durham. Located at the Shops at Northgate at 1720 Guess Road, Suite #18, the newcomer is called Earth To Us.
This casual, family-owned eatery started off serving food at pop-up events and from a food truck. On the menu, look for plant-based offerings including loaded nachos, cauliflower wings, arepas, fried plantains and entrees like saucy soy chicken served with arroz con gandules. Click here to learn more about Earth To Us.
The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Stephanie B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 2, wrote, "My spouse and I are not vegans or vegetarians, but we love good food and this was delicious. We split an order of cauliflower buffalo wings. They were perfectly crispy."
And Alisha L. wrote, "Delicious vegan food! Everything we tried was delightful. Next time I'll take pictures, but it was too good to let sit on a plate long enough to take out my phone. I can't wait to go back."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Earth To Us is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Vegan eatery Earth To Us opens in Durham with Latin fare
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News