Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling method

ATLANTA -- Burger King is being grilled for the way it cooks its burgers.A vegan man is suing the fast-food restaurant after eating its new Impossible Whopper.Philip Williams of Atlanta says that he filed the lawsuit on behalf of other vegans.He says it's impossible to claim the burger is "zero percent beef" when it's cooked on the same grill as beef burgers.He also says Burger King does not disclose its cooking practices.The restaurant's online menu says guests looking for a meat-free option can request a different cooking method.Burger King told media outlets it does not comment on pending litigation.