Vegetables sold at Trader Joe's, Food Lion recalled over possible listeria contamination

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Growers Express is recalling several fresh vegetable items over concerns that they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Among the recalled items are butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squashed based veggie bowl.
Items sold in North Carolina include one-pound bags of Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles Fried Rice Blend -- lot numbers 190612-403101. These items were sold at Food Lion.
Other items include Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Spirals (lot numbers 190614-403565) and Zucchini Spirals (lots 190617-403814).
According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported.
Customers who come across unsafe products are encouraged to throw the bags away.
More information can be found on the FDA's website.
Listeriosis is a potentially life-threatening infection someone can get if they consume food contaminated with the bacteria.
Those infected will experience flu-like symptoms, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.
If a pregnant woman becomes infected, she should seek help immediately.
