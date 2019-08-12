Vic's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria among Raleigh restaurant week options

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At Vic's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, everything is made to order.
Started by Mario Longo in 1993, it's one of the longest operating restaurants in City Market -- with a second location Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh.
All of the sauces used are made from scratch, in house.
Vic's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, one of the restaurants participating in Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week, is located at 331 Blake Street in Raleigh.
More information about Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week:
Monday, August 12 - Sunday, August 18, 2019
1. Devour three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). Reservations are strongly recommended for dinner.
2. Grab $5 or $10 lunch specials.
Savor the delicious dishes prepared by Downtown Raleigh's finest dining establishments during this popular foodie event. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest buzz and use #DTRrestaurantweek. Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is a merchant program produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance.
