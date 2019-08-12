Vic's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria among Raleigh restaurant week options

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At Vic's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, everything is made to order.Started by Mario Longo in 1993, it's one of the longest operating restaurants in City Market -- with a second location Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh.All of the sauces used are made from scratch, in house.Vic's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, one of the restaurants participating in Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week, is located at 331 Blake Street in Raleigh.Monday, August 12 - Sunday, August 18, 20191. Devour three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). Reservations are strongly recommended for dinner.2. Grab $5 or $10 lunch specials.Savor the delicious dishes prepared by Downtown Raleigh's finest dining establishments during this popular foodie event. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest buzz and use #DTRrestaurantweek. Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is a merchant program produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance.