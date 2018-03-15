COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

VIDEO: How to make healthy, yummy turkey meatballs

Here's a lighter version of this classic meal that the whole family will love - turkey meatballs! (WTVD)

Michelle Rogers
Love meatballs and pasta, but your waistline doesn't? Here's a lighter version of this classic meal that the whole family will love - turkey meatballs!

For more information, including nutritional information head to Michelle's blog.
Ingredients
1.25 lb. lean ground turkey
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
2 tablespoons dried chopped parsley
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (or 3 cloves, minced)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup quick oats

Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl, beat the egg.
Add remaining ingredients except turkey, combine well.
Add turkey to the mixture, and combine well. It's easier to do this with your hands (I use vinyl gloves) than a spoon.
Form into 1.5 balls and place on the baking pan.
Bake for 30 minutes, turning the meatballs over halfway through.

Michelle Rogers is an ABC11 Community Influencer and a Certified Personal Trainer who specializes in helping women over 40 accomplish their fitness and weight loss goals, and improve their health and quality of life. Visit her healthy living blog at www.michellerogers.fit and follow her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
