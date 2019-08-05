Vidrio features family-style Mediterranean cuisine in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vidrio is one of the newer additions to the downtown Raleigh restaurant scene.Located right in the heart of Glenwood South, the Mediterranean-style cuisine and family-oriented atmosphere encourage diners to share and sample many different items."We were conceived as a family-style experience, very similar to having a meal in a Mediterranean household," said restaurant manager Che Ramos.The chef-driven menu focuses on seasonal and local items to create a memorable dining experience.Monday, August 12 - Sunday, August 18, 20191. Devour three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). Reservations are strongly recommended for dinner.2. Grab $5 or $10 lunch specials.Savor the delicious dishes prepared by Downtown Raleigh's finest dining establishments during this popular foodie event. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest buzz and use #DTRrestaurantweek. Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is a merchant program produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance.