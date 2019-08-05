Vidrio features family-style Mediterranean cuisine in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vidrio is one of the newer additions to the downtown Raleigh restaurant scene.
Located right in the heart of Glenwood South, the Mediterranean-style cuisine and family-oriented atmosphere encourage diners to share and sample many different items.
"We were conceived as a family-style experience, very similar to having a meal in a Mediterranean household," said restaurant manager Che Ramos.
The chef-driven menu focuses on seasonal and local items to create a memorable dining experience.
VIEW A LIST OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS AND THEIR MENUS HERE.
More information about Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week:
Monday, August 12 - Sunday, August 18, 2019
1. Devour three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). Reservations are strongly recommended for dinner.
2. Grab $5 or $10 lunch specials.
Savor the delicious dishes prepared by Downtown Raleigh's finest dining establishments during this popular foodie event. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest buzz and use #DTRrestaurantweek. Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is a merchant program produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance.
