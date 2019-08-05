Food & Drink

Vidrio features family-style Mediterranean cuisine in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vidrio is one of the newer additions to the downtown Raleigh restaurant scene.

Located right in the heart of Glenwood South, the Mediterranean-style cuisine and family-oriented atmosphere encourage diners to share and sample many different items.

"We were conceived as a family-style experience, very similar to having a meal in a Mediterranean household," said restaurant manager Che Ramos.

The chef-driven menu focuses on seasonal and local items to create a memorable dining experience.

VIEW A LIST OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS AND THEIR MENUS HERE.

More information about Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week:

Monday, August 12 - Sunday, August 18, 2019
1. Devour three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). Reservations are strongly recommended for dinner.

2. Grab $5 or $10 lunch specials.

Savor the delicious dishes prepared by Downtown Raleigh's finest dining establishments during this popular foodie event. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest buzz and use #DTRrestaurantweek. Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is a merchant program produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighfoodrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of stealing $5.8M from Cary business pleads guilty
Fayetteville girl, 4, reunited with dad after being found in Texas
35 rip current rescues reported at Wrightsville Beach Sunday
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Goldsboro boy with special needs looking for missing stuffed animal
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Show More
59 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Krispy Kreme releases Reese's filled doughnuts
Police: Man broke into Raleigh home, exposed himself to sleeping women
3 hurt after SUV, pickup collide in Durham
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
More TOP STORIES News