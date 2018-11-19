THANKSGIVING

Viral challenge: Ask your mom how to cook a turkey in the microwave

EMBED </>More Videos

Try a new technique with one of these flavorsome methods for cooking your Thanksgiving Turkey. (Shutterstock)

The internet has concocted a quick and easy prank to disappoint your mom this Thanksgiving: ask her how to cook a 25 lb. turkey in the microwave.


It's unclear how the viral trend started, but countless adult children have been fooling their parents -- or not -- with the bizarre text.

Even world champion gymnast Simone Biles tried out the joke.


It's not just moms who the prank is being pulled on. Others have posted about fooling their dads and grandparents, too. Here are some of the best reactions.

Related Topics:
foodholidayprankthanksgivingparentingsocial media
