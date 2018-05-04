FOOD & DRINK

Wahlburgers NOW open in downtown Raleigh

Great news, the day has finally come - the Wahlburgers in downtown Raleigh is officially open. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Great news, the day has finally come - the Wahlburgers in downtown Raleigh is officially open.

The company announced Friday morning that their restaurant next to ABC11's studio on Fayetteville Street has opened, marking its first location within North Carolina.



"Our family is excited to open our first North Carolina restaurant in Raleigh, and we appreciate the opportunity to become part of the community," said Mark Wahlberg.

The Wahlburgers hosted a limited engagement opening Thursday night.

Wahlburgers is having a limited engagement opening Thursday night.



Created by Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, the chef-inspired menu features an emphasis on fresh, simple food that highlights some of his family's favorites including:

  • Donnie's choice: BBQ Bacon Burger, available as a turkey or beef burger and described as a "spiced-up weekend barbecue on a bun," topped with white cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, fresh jalapenos and barbecue sauce
  • Mark's choice: Thanksgiving Day, "like Thanksgiving leftovers on a bun," made with fresh ground seasoned turkey, stuffing, Paul's house-made orange-cranberry sauce, roasted butternut squash and mayo
  • Paul's choice: Wahlburger's signature Our Burger


"We preach being involved in the community to our team, it's embedded in our culture, and we are beyond ecstatic to open in one of the fastest growing cities in the country," said owner Greg Pranzo in a news release. "We look forward to being a good neighbor and are beyond thrilled with the overwhelming positive response we have already received from the community."
