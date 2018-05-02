ABC11 TOGETHER

Wake County Meals on Wheels wait list keeps growing

The wait list for the Meals on Wheels Wake County has grown to more than 130 people. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
The wait list for Meals on Wheels Wake County has grown to more than 130 people; mostly for seniors and people with disabilities who need food delivered to their homes.

Executive Director Alan Winstead said Meals on Wheels receives federal, state and county funding, but the demand has grown quickly.

With the next round of public funding not coming in until July, Winstead said they're in need of donations from the community.

"Our issue now is really funding," Winstead said, adding they spend the money wisely but that it's just not enough. "We've spent all of the public funding we get and we have been doing fundraising all of this year and this community is very supportive of us. It's a very generous community but the need is growing faster than our capacity to fund the program."

"I know that if there was more funding then there would be more push to have more volunteers to be able to come and reach those people who aren't able to get food right now," said Emma Eble, a Red Hat employee who volunteers for Meals on Wheels of Wake County during her lunch break on Wednesdays.

Click here for more information.
