Want steak? Here are Raleigh's top 3 places to satisfy your cravings

Wondering where to find the best steakhouses near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top steakhouses in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to sink your teeth into a rib-eye, prime rib and other juicy cuts of beef.

1. Sullivan's Steakhouse



Topping the list is Sullivan's Steakhouse. Located at 410 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100, in Hillsborough, this is the highest-rated steakhouse in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 293 reviews on Yelp.

Sullivan's has 15 restaurants across the U.S., from California to North Carolina. At this location, try dry-aged rib-eye or a long-bone Berkshire pork chop.

Take it from Jen H., who raved about the steakhouse on Yelp: "Sullivan's is one of Raleigh's best steakhouses! It's always top of my list when selecting a place to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and any special occasion. Love the live music they often have in the bar area and the great wine selection to accompany their juicy steaks!"

2. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill



Next up is Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, situated at 4350 Lassiter Road in North Hills. With four stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp, the U.S. chain's local outpost has proven to be a local favorite.

Look for the slow-roasted prime rib, encrusted with fresh herbs and pepper, hand-carved and served with homemade au jus and creamy horseradish sauce.

"Although Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is a chain, its food was as good as many high-end restaurants I have visited before," wrote Yelp reviewer Andres S. "Its name screams steakhouse but its menu has something for everyone, even vegetarians."

3. The Capital Grille



The Capital Grille, located at 4242 Six Forks Road in North Hills, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the upscale chain restaurant four stars out of 119 reviews.

Try the 8-ounce filet mignon or sample the bone-in dry-aged N.Y. strip steak. (Find the full menu here.)

Yelp reviewer Kendra H. wrote: "This restaurant lives up to its rave reviews and then some! Definitely worth every penny. This is the type of restaurant you return to to try everything on the menu because I am sure it is all divine."
