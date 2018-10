We did it! More than 1 million meals. Thank you!

We did it - thanks to you! More than one million meals raised during the #ABC11Together Food Drive. pic.twitter.com/hk9RM9voSI — Steve Daniels (@DanielsABC11) December 8, 2016

Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina

ABC11 Team at the Food Drive drop-off locations

Today we celebrated 30 years of giving from the heart, and together we helped local families fight hunger. The ABC11 Together Food Drive surpassed its goal of 1 million meals! Thank you so much to all who dropped off food or called us with donations.The final tally, according to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina was 1,024,961, more than double our goal of 500,000 meals!Raleigh: Kroger at at 350 E Six Forks Road Durham: Kroger at 3457 Hillsborough Road Fayetteville: Highland Shopping Center at 2800 Raeford Road Cary: Kroger at 1273 NW Maynard Rd A $1 donation can be turned into five meals. The goal for this year's Food Drive is. Your donation matters, food or cash, it all goes back into our community. Last year's drive collected more than 500,000 meals for families in need. Thank you for your support!Follow ABC11 on Twitter for updates on the Food Drive, and share your experiences by adding the #abc11together hashtag to your tweets.Beef Stew, Corned Beef Hash, ChiliCanned Fruits and VegetablesPeanut ButterCanned SoupsCanned Fish (Tuna, Salmon)Dried BeansRiceCerealsPastas and SaucesDiapers and "Attends"Elderly Nutrition Drinks ("Ensure")Hygiene ItemsQuestions? Please call (919) 875-0707All Kroger Grocery StoresFood Bank of CENC -1924 Capital Blvd, RaleighFood Bank of CENC Durham Branch - 2700 Angier AvenueSecond Harvest Food Bank - 406 Deep Creek RoadJunior League of Fayetteville - 2605 Fort Bragg RoadUPS Store and Print Shop Store #2974, 439 Westwood Shopping CenterMassage Envy, 2043 Skibo Road. Suite 101ERA Strother Real Estate, 2931 Breezewood Drive, Fayetteville; 35 Plantation Drive Cameron, NC 28326