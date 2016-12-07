ABC11 TOGETHER FOOD DRIVE

We did it! More than 1 million meals. Thank you!

Joel Brown puts the wrapup on our Food Drive, a tremendous success thanks to you!

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
Today we celebrated 30 years of giving from the heart, and together we helped local families fight hunger. The ABC11 Together Food Drive surpassed its goal of 1 million meals! Thank you so much to all who dropped off food or called us with donations.

The final tally, according to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina was 1,024,961, more than double our goal of 500,000 meals!


Drive-Thru Day Collection Sites

Raleigh: Kroger at at 350 E Six Forks Road

Durham: Kroger at 3457 Hillsborough Road

Fayetteville: Highland Shopping Center at 2800 Raeford Road

Cary: Kroger at 1273 NW Maynard Rd

A $1 donation can be turned into five meals. The goal for this year's Food Drive is 500,000 meals. Your donation matters, food or cash, it all goes back into our community. Last year's drive collected more than 500,000 meals for families in need. Thank you for your support!

ABC11 and the following sponsors are helping to drive out hunger in our area with the ABC11 Together Food Drive:

  • Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

  • Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina

  • Kroger

  • BASF

  • US Foods

  • Junior League of Fayetteville

  • Yelp


Most Wanted Food Drive Items

Beef Stew, Corned Beef Hash, Chili
Canned Fruits and Vegetables
Peanut Butter
Canned Soups
Canned Fish (Tuna, Salmon)
Dried Beans
Rice
Cereals
Pastas and Sauces
Diapers and "Attends"
Elderly Nutrition Drinks ("Ensure")
Hygiene Items
No glass, please

Other Collection Sites

All Kroger Grocery Stores

Wake:
Food Bank of CENC -1924 Capital Blvd, Raleigh

Durham:
Food Bank of CENC Durham Branch - 2700 Angier Avenue

Cumberland:
Second Harvest Food Bank - 406 Deep Creek Road

Junior League of Fayetteville - 2605 Fort Bragg Road

UPS Store and Print Shop Store #2974, 439 Westwood Shopping Center

Massage Envy, 2043 Skibo Road. Suite 101

ERA Strother Real Estate, 2931 Breezewood Drive, Fayetteville; 35 Plantation Drive Cameron, NC 28326

WATCH: ABC11 Team at the Food Drive drop-off locations

Jessica Whichard and Fritz Lehman of FBCENC.

The truck in Raleigh needs filling

The hurricane has made the need much greater this year.

The donations keep coming

Police departments are getting in on the action

We're nearing our goal

FBCENC and Urban Ministries.

SHFB and FBCENC

ERA Strothers and N.C.A. Phillip Randolph Institute

FBCENC

Sanderson High School and US Foods

Tobacco Road Marathon

Raleigh, Durham, and Fayetteville are pulling together.

Raleigh, Durham, and Fayetteville are all pulling together

Steven Pearson and PBCENC

FBCENC and Cargill

Mayor Nancy McFarlane and Kiawanas of Cape Fear and friends

ABC11 President and General Manager Caroline Welch

FBCENC

Holly Springs Food Cupboard and FBCENC

The Junior League of Fayetteville and Genworth stop by to drop off food.

Dave Goodrich, FBCENC Volunteer Services Manager

Food Drive officials stopped by Fayetteville to chat with Morgan Norwood

The ABC11 Together Food Drive drop-off event needs donations

