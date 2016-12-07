We did it! More than 1 million meals. Thank you!

The final tally, according to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina was 1,024,961, more than double our goal of 500,000 meals!
We did it - thanks to you! More than one million meals raised during the #ABC11Together Food Drive. pic.twitter.com/hk9RM9voSI— Steve Daniels (@DanielsABC11) December 8, 2016
Drive-Thru Day Collection Sites
Raleigh: Kroger at at 350 E Six Forks Road
Durham: Kroger at 3457 Hillsborough Road
Fayetteville: Highland Shopping Center at 2800 Raeford Road
Cary: Kroger at 1273 NW Maynard Rd
Take a 360 tour of our phone bank! App users click here
A $1 donation can be turned into five meals. The goal for this year's Food Drive is 500,000 meals. Your donation matters, food or cash, it all goes back into our community. Last year's drive collected more than 500,000 meals for families in need. Thank you for your support!
Follow ABC11 on Twitter for updates on the Food Drive, and share your experiences by adding the #abc11together hashtag to your tweets.
ABC11 and the following sponsors are helping to drive out hunger in our area with the ABC11 Together Food Drive:
- Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina
- Kroger
- BASF
- US Foods
- Junior League of Fayetteville
- Yelp
Most Wanted Food Drive Items
Beef Stew, Corned Beef Hash, Chili
Canned Fruits and Vegetables
Peanut Butter
Canned Soups
Canned Fish (Tuna, Salmon)
Dried Beans
Rice
Cereals
Pastas and Sauces
Diapers and "Attends"
Elderly Nutrition Drinks ("Ensure")
Hygiene Items
No glass, please
Questions? Please call (919) 875-0707
Other Collection Sites
All Kroger Grocery Stores
Wake:
Food Bank of CENC -1924 Capital Blvd, Raleigh
Durham:
Food Bank of CENC Durham Branch - 2700 Angier Avenue
Cumberland:
Second Harvest Food Bank - 406 Deep Creek Road
Junior League of Fayetteville - 2605 Fort Bragg Road
UPS Store and Print Shop Store #2974, 439 Westwood Shopping Center
Massage Envy, 2043 Skibo Road. Suite 101
ERA Strother Real Estate, 2931 Breezewood Drive, Fayetteville; 35 Plantation Drive Cameron, NC 28326
WATCH: ABC11 Team at the Food Drive drop-off locations