Food & Drink

Wegmans in Chapel Hill opens today

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A brand new grocery store in the Triangle has its grand opening on Wednesday.

The Wegmans is located on Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill.

Wegmans' 2nd Triangle location opens in Cary

It's the third Wegmans to open in the Triangle--a Raleigh location opened 2019 and a Cary/Morrisville location opened 2020. The Raleigh location opened to long lines and set company records for most customers on opening day.

This Chapel Hill location was scheduled to open in 2020, but construction delays coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening.

The popular grocery store still expects to open its fourth Wegmans location in the Triangle in the coming months. That location is in Wake Forest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchapel hillwegmansgrocery store
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Teachers, school staff to receive COVID-19 shots
No charges for officers involved in Daniel Prude's death
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Inbound lanes of Knightdale Boulevard at Smithfield Road closed after concrete spill
More students enrolling in HBCUs as hate crimes increase
Biden to sign executive order aimed at securing US supply chains
Shooting ends with car hitting gas pump in Durham
Show More
About 2,300 vaccine doses have had to be thrown out in NC: Here's why
Do you have a fear of needles?
Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash, police say
Hope Mills business owner on mission to help Texans after winter storm
NCCU junior authors children's book, donates copies to Durham schools
More TOP STORIES News