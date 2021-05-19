Food & Drink

Wegmans Wake Forest location celebrates grand opening

EMBED <>More Videos

Wegmans Wake Forest location celebrates grand opening

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County's newest grocery store opens Wednesday in Wake Forest.

The latest Wegmans to open in central North Carolina is located at 11051 Ligon Mill Road. It features about 100,000 square feet of space and employs about 400 people.

It has a Market Café, with indoor seating and prepared foods like coffee, sushi, pizza and subs. It also has online ordering and curbside pickup.

For its grand opening it won't open its doors until 9 a.m. However, normal store hours will be from 6 a.m. until midnight.

The Wake Forest store is the fourth to open in the Triangle. The chain's Chapel Hill location opened earlier this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwake forestwegmansgrocery store
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 deputies return to work after DA's decision in Andrew Brown case
Woman found shot dead in Raleigh; man sought in murder
60% of US adults have at least one dose of COVID vaccine
Clayton woman celebrates 100th birthday
Andrew Brown's aunt says family feels disrespected by DA's office
Child fights for her life with 'most expensive drug in the world'
Fear, anger and powerlessness: Coping with trauma of Andrew Brown case
Show More
DA calls killing of Andrew Brown Jr. 'justified,' shows part of video
FIRST LOOK: 6-acre expansion of Cary's Downtown Park opening in 2023
Bill that would shorten time for teens to get driver's license raises concerns
Durham police investigate homicide after man found dead in apartment
Triangle colon cancer survivors encourage earlier screening
More TOP STORIES News