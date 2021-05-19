Wegmans Wake Forest location celebrates grand opening

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County's newest grocery store opens Wednesday in Wake Forest.
The latest Wegmans to open in central North Carolina is located at 11051 Ligon Mill Road. It features about 100,000 square feet of space and employs about 400 people.
It has a Market Café, with indoor seating and prepared foods like coffee, sushi, pizza and subs. It also has online ordering and curbside pickup.
For its grand opening it won't open its doors until 9 a.m. However, normal store hours will be from 6 a.m. until midnight.
The Wake Forest store is the fourth to open in the Triangle. The chain's Chapel Hill location opened earlier this year.
