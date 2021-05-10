Food & Drink

Wegmans Wake Forest location to open next week

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wegmans announced that its Wake Forest store will officially open next week.

The location at 11051 Ligon Mill Road is about 100,000 square feet and employs about 400 people.

It has a Market Café, with indoor seating and prepared foods like coffee, sushi, pizza and subs.

The Wake Forest store is the fourth to open in the Triangle. The chain's Chapel Hill location opened earlier this year.


It will offer curbside and delivery shopping options as well.
