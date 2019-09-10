NEW YORK -- Wendy's will begin to serve breakfast at all of its U.S. restaurants starting sometime next year.
The fast-food chain says it's hiring about 20,000 employees to launch its breakfast menu nationwide.
The company expects to spend about $20 million during the rollout.
Right now, Wendy's serves breakfast at about 300 of its locations.
Items include a bacon sandwich and a honey butter chicken biscuit.
Wendy's breakfast menu to roll out nationwide in 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News