Wendy's breakfast menu to roll out nationwide in 2020

NEW YORK -- Wendy's will begin to serve breakfast at all of its U.S. restaurants starting sometime next year.

The fast-food chain says it's hiring about 20,000 employees to launch its breakfast menu nationwide.

The company expects to spend about $20 million during the rollout.

Right now, Wendy's serves breakfast at about 300 of its locations.

Items include a bacon sandwich and a honey butter chicken biscuit.
