Where to eat in Wade: Your guide to the Raleigh neighborhood's top 5 restaurants

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Wade, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood restaurants. Read on for the results.
1. Glenwood Grill
Photo: vu n./Yelp
Topping the list is bar and New American spot Glenwood Grill. Located at 2603-151 Glenwood Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 253 reviews on Yelp.
Focused on farm-to-table cuisine, the restaurant's menu is inspired by the coastal Carolinas and the American South. Menu items include honey chipotle glazed pork belly with sweet pepper relish and pimento cheese grits; poached shrimp and tomato gazpacho soup; and lobster mac and cheese.
On the drinks menu, there are white wines like sauvignon blanc from Napa Valley; chardonnay from Russian River; and sparkling selections from Italy and Spain. Reds include zinfandel from Lodi; merlot from Napa; and cabernet from Chile.
Yelper Terry H. wrote, "This place is in an unassuming location, but the food and service is excellent. It's clear why it's been successful for so many years. The owners and staff pay attention to the details."
2. Tupelo Honey
Photo: tupelo honey/Yelp
Next up is Tupelo Honey, which offers a modern take on Southern fare at 425 Oberlin Road. In business for more than 15 years, the restaurant also serves breakfast and brunch Friday through Sunday and has an expansive patio. With four stars out of 710 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
The menu features fried green tomatoes with basil and goat cheese grits, beet salad with spiced pecans, pecan pie French toast topped with blueberries and whipped cream, and fried chicken and biscuits with milk gravy. There are also 22 craft beers on tap.
3. The Smashed Waffle Company
Photo: the smashed waffle company/Yelp
The Smashed Waffle Company is another top choice. Yelpers give the eatery, located across from the NC State campus at 2304 Hillsborough St., Suite 100, 4.5 stars out of 177 reviews.
On the menu, visitors can expect waffle creations like the Quilted Pig, topped with maple icing and candied bacon crumbles; and the Cereal Thriller with sweet cream icing and Fruity Pebbles. Savory waffle-wiches and ice cream waffle-wiches are also available.
4. David's Dumpling & Noodle Bar
Photo: Jeremy H./Yelp
David's Dumpling & Noodle Bar, an Asian fusion spot that offers noodles, soup and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 464 Yelp reviews. It's owned by local restaurateur and chef David Mao.
Menu items include pork and shrimp wonton soup with mixed greens, onions and sesame oil; hot and sour soup with tofu, wood ear mushrooms, white pepper, egg, onions and chicken broth; and grilled Vietnamese lemongrass chicken rice noodle salad with cilantro and fried garlic scallions. Head over to 1900 Hillsborough St. to see for yourself.
5. Hangover Grill
Photo: minh d./Yelp
Then there's Hangover Grill, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp. This casual spot at 2908 Hillsborough St. is known for its Angus beef burgers.
On the menu, look for the signature grilled chicken breast sandwich, served with Swiss cheese and aioli sauce on sourdough bread; the Philly cheesesteak with grilled mushrooms, onions and green peppers; and gyro sandwiches with lamb and freshly made tzatziki sauce wrapped in pita bread.