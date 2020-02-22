Where to find the best deals for National Margarita Day on Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday is National Margarita Day and ABC11 is connecting you with great deals at local restaurants and the perfect ingredients if you want to make one yourself.If you are looking for someone else to be your mixologist, you'll find the cheapest margaritas at Bahama Breeze at 3309 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. Their classic margaritas are just $2.22.Bad Daddy's Burger Bar is offering house margaritas for $3.50 at their three locations in Raleigh, one in Morrisville and one in Fayetteville.Carolina Ale House and Chili's have $5 margarita specials and their locations across the area.Buffalo Wild Wings is serving its Down South margarita for $7.ABC11 stopped by Gonza Tacos and Tequila to find out the key ingredients for the perfect margarita."The number one thing that goes in a good margarita has to be the tequila," said Stephen Marks of Gonza. "We're going to go with 100 percent Blue Agave tequila. The next thing is lemon and lime. You want to do a fresh organic natural lime juice and lemon juice. Those are the key components."Margarita recipes generally include a variety of tequilas, orange liqueur and lime juice and are served with salt on the rim or sugar.