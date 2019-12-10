Food & Drink

White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria

A recall has been issued for fast food favorite that sells in your grocery store's frozen food section.

White Castle is recalling its famous cheeseburger sliders for possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes frozen 6 pack cheeseburgers, 6-pack hamburgers, 6-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16-pack hamburgers, and 16 pack cheeseburgers with 'Best By' dates between August 4 and August 17, 2020.

White Castle says the listeria was found in a sample taken from one of the chain's manufacturers. There have been no reported illnesses.

The FDA says customers should throw away the products immediately, or return the items to the store of purchase for a refund.

For more information, visit: www.fda.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodwhite castlerecallconsumerburgers
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh sees 29th homicide of 2019; most since 2008
Woman beat boyfriend's mom to death with frying pan: Police
Pantsless prowler spotted in Clayton
Live grenade pulled from donated furniture in Durham
NC State 'strenuously disputes' NCAA allegations
Mobile devices, TVs blamed for mom's painful eye disorder
2 children face manslaughter charges in death of 11-year-old
Show More
Sen. Tillis latches on to Trump as he files for re-election
2 killed, others injured in multiple weekend shootings in Raleigh
Wilson natives restoring shotgun houses into tiny homes
NC State players buy toys for children in need
Raleigh acorn ready for a New Year's Eve shine
More TOP STORIES News