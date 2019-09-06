Food & Drink

White Claw Hard Seltzer confirms nationwide shortage of popular drink

White Claw Hard Seltzer says there is a nationwide shortage of the popular alcoholic beverage.

The company suggests it became a victim of its own success, with demand taking off faster than expected.

White Claw sales spiked at almost 300% in July compared to the same month last year.

According to Nielsen data, the company clinched more than half of the country's total hard seltzer sales during the Fourth of July week.

The company says it's working to increase supply, but no word yet on when store shelves will be fully restocked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodalcohol
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Catastrophic flooding' traps hundreds on Ocracoke Island
Hurricane Dorian leaves NC after landfall at Cape Hatteras
Hurricane Dorian outages: 190,000 without power
Man shot while pumping gas at Sheetz
7-year-old girl shot in drive-by; man in custody
Ohio woman tried to smuggle baby in carry-on
23 years ago, Hurricane Fran made landfall in North Carolina
Show More
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Study: Vegetarians have higher risk of stroke, lower risk of heart disease
Story behind red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
Hurricane Dorian toppled trees, knocked out power in Raleigh
Hurricane or not, Waffle House is eager to serve
More TOP STORIES News