Wilson's Eatery brings Southern fare and more to Raleigh's Dock 1053

A new Southern-inspired restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1053 E. Whitaker Mill Road in Raleigh, the fresh arrival is called Wilson's Eatery.
It comes from the owners of Lynnwood Grill & Brewing Concern, with the two establishments sharing a beer garden at Dock 1053.
The restaurant is serving up locally sourced, made-from-scratch fare with menu offerings like pork nachos, a chopped salad, the Cha Cha's BLT (glazed pork belly, lettuce, tomato and Duke's mayo on sourdough bread) and carnitas tortas with braised pork, ham, avocado, black bean spread, cabbage, American cheese and more on brioche.
Sides like broccoli salad, beer cheese mac and Belgian fries round out the menu. (Find the full menu here.)
Wash it all down with Lynnwood Brewing Concern beers, housemade sodas and craft cocktails.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new eatery seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Laura D. wrote, "What a cool spot! The inside has a great vibe and the outdoor deck seats are comfortable and offer a great view of the happenings around LBC. My favorites are the grilled pimento cheese, the broccoli salad and the housemade lemon lime soda."
Yelper Justina F. added, "Our favorite new place to go! My husband and I love the beer while the kids can't get enough of the homemade sodas. We all enjoyed the food! The burger with beer mac and cheese, flatbread and lettuce wraps were all delicious."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Wilson's Eatery is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
