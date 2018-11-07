CHRISTMAS

Aldi sells wine and cheese Advent calendars for adults to count down to Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

The countdown to Christmas just got real... adult!

Wine and cheese Advent calendars? Yes, please!

Aldi has come up with a very adult way to count down to Christmas. For the first time, the grocery store chain is now selling wine or cheese Advent calendars.

The Advent calendars have 24 windows that contain your choice of either a variety of wine or cheese.

The calendars began selling on Nov. 7, and Aldi said in a statement the Advent calendars won't be restocked once they're sold out.

The calendars are not available in all locations, and they're limited to one per customer. Visit the Aldi website to check for availability.

GIFT IDEAS! 5 things every wine lover needs
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholidaywinechristmasbuzzworthycheeseshoppingfun stuffu.s. & world
CHRISTMAS
ABC11 helper elves: Collecting your letters to Santa
Special Needs Christmas Party to take place in Angier
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
How early is too early for holiday music and decorations?
More christmas
FOOD & DRINK
Check out the freshest new businesses to launch in Cary
Bojangles' to be sold in 2019
Pringles offering Thanksgiving-flavored chips
Vaishno Bhog brings Indian sweets and snacks to Cary
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Picture shows SUV stolen during teen's abduction
Democrats gain control of House but Republicans keep hold of Senate
North Carolina election results
No 5th term for Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison
Mysterious object seen in space may be alien spacecraft
Amber Alert: FBI offering $15,000 reward for info on 13-year-old's disappearance
Duke's fantastic freshmen blow out Kentucky
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC Theatre
Show More
19-year-old killed feet from home in Cumberland County
Dad indicted after 11-month-old daughter's cardiac arrest
Patients of PA dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Tractor-trailer hauling apricots closes I-95 N in Nash County
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing man in fight over vape
More News