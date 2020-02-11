wine

Wine prices to drop due to excess in supply of grapes

Look out for better-quality wines at lower prices. Experts at a recent winemakers' conference say growers have produced large crops of quality grapes over the last two years.

Allied Grape Growers highlighted a problem many California grape farmers are facing: there is too much supply. In its latest newsletter, the organization says an estimated 100,000 tons of grapes were left hanging on vines without buyers last year.

Demand for wine is also dwindling. The newsletter says data published in the Gomberg Fredrikson Report found the number of California wine exports have consistently dropped since 2014.

Experts say distributors will be forced to offer discounts at every price-point.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinesswinewine industryu.s. & worldalcohol
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINE
Study finds climate change could threaten wine supply
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
Americans are drinking less wine, industry tracker says
Wine drinkers on the decline in U.S.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tuberculosis cases under investigation at 2 NC schools
Some NC DMV offices having service interruptions
NC under risk for severe weather, strong winds
6-year-old SC girl missing after getting off school bus
Skunk with rabies shot dead in Orange County
New Virginia bill would allow single people to have sex
Wake County offering Valentine's Day pet adoption special
Show More
Search for missing man with Alzeimer's enters 8th week
Unclaimed bodies left at NC morgues, taxpayers foot the bill
Hit-and-run crash knocks down utility pole in Raleigh
Standing broom trick is not magic, it's everyday science
Meet the most important Civil War leader you've never heard of
More TOP STORIES News