Food & Drink

Renowned Chef Jose Andres helps feed thousands of National Guard troops

WASHINGTON -- Members of Congress and world-renowned Chef Jose Andres want to make sure National Guard troops protecting the U.S. Capitol are well-fed.

The chef's World Central Kitchen Organization is cooking gourmet boxed lunches, with items like roast beef and stew.

The CEO of the group says the team provided about 5,000 meals Saturday with thousands more ready to be served.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also on hand and Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey took charge of dessert.

He took extra stock from the Chambers' candy desk to make care packages for the Guard members.

National Guard troops and law enforcement officers are surrounding the Capitol after rioters stormed the building on Jan. 6.

Some 30,000 troops are expected to be on hand Wednesday for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkwashington d.c.national guardus capitolcelebrity chefu.s. & worldbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities swarm downtown Raleigh as threats of protests persist
Heavy fortified statehouses around the US see small protests
Martin Luther King Jr., the focus of many sermons before holiday
LATEST: More than 8M COVID-19 tests completed in NC since March
Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
Did the Panthers make a mistake letting so many players end up in Buffalo?
Show More
NC village plans to solve homelessness one tiny home at a time
Giuliani to work on Trump's impeachment defense, claim voter fraud
COVID vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M
Man shot overnight in northeast Raleigh, police say
More TOP STORIES News