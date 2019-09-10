Food & Drink

World's first cheese conveyor belt restaurant opens in London

LONDON -- A new restaurant in England is making sure diners will always have their favorite cheese within arm's length.

Inside the Pick and Cheese in London, you won't find a traditional menu, but you will find the world's first conveyor belt cheese restaurant.

The conveyor belt is over 100 feet long and goes around in circles, serving up a tasty variety of British cheeses as well as wine that pairs perfectly with your favorite cheddar, mozzarella, and Asiago.

The mastermind behind the restaurant wanted to add an element of entertainment to a traditional wine and cheese bar.

Many patrons are wondering why it took so long for the ingenious idea to become a reality because it definitely seems too "Gouda" to be true.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodiefoodwinerestaurantrestaurantscheeselondonwine bars
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garner couple killed in Virginia motorcycle crash
Two accused of stealing from several elderly residents in Fayetteville
Michael Jordan to donate $1M to Hurricane Dorian relief
Special Election NC: 9th District begins voting
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
Civil War cannonballs found on SC beach after Hurricane Dorian
Apple Event: iPhone 11 unveiled
Show More
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
90 pounds of pot seized; largest drug bust in Clayton history
VIDEO: Deaf woman berated at drive-thru for not using speaker to order
Raleigh teacher wins $72K on Wheel of Fortune
NC 911 dispatchers under fire after parody sign-language video
More TOP STORIES News