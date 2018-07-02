FOOD & DRINK

Yaya Tea brings customized bubble teas and Japanese snacks to Chapel Hill

A new Japanese cafe, offering bubble tea, coffee and snacks, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 157 E. Franklin St., the new arrival is called Yaya Tea.

Yaya Tea, which has four other locations in New York, specializes in fresh tea with various jellies and boba toppings, imported snacks from Japan and handmade rice balls wrapped in dried seaweed, per its website.

Best-sellers include First Love (peach and mango white tea), Sunrise (strawberry and mango white tea) and Clean Clothes (mango and kiwi green tea). There are also options for diners to customize their tea, slushie or smoothie. (Find the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Yaya Tea is still finding its way, but it's early days yet.

Frida S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 15, wrote, "I really love this place. Everyone is super friendly and helpful and their teas are amazing. Get the Thai tea!"

Yelper Eva T. added, "I like the tea and the snacks! My husband ordered 'Boyfriend' and the mango flavor was great. I ordered a customized white tea with mango, aloe and less sugar and ice. It was perfect for me."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Yaya Tea is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
