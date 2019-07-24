You can have your wine and Cheez-Its, too, thanks to Kellogg's

If you're a fan of wine and Cheez-Its, Kellogg's has come up with an easier way to enjoy them both. Kellogg's is teaming up with boxed wine company House Wine to offer a wine-and-Cheez-It box. For a limited time, customers can purchase a box of red wine and a box of Cheez-Its together."Fans on social media have already been participating in pairing wine with Cheez-It flavors for years," Kellogg's marketing director Jedd Delonis said. "So we're excited to deliver on that specific consumer trend."In addition to the red wine and classic Cheez-It combo, House Wine and Kellogg's are recommending consumers try some other pairings such as Malbec and Zesty Cheddar Ranch, Rosé and White Cheddar and more.The combo box will only be available for a limited time.