Taste This: Bacon & Cotton Candy appetizer at City Club Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cotton candy, bacon, chili powder, and greens.
Not the most likely combo. But put them together and you get City Club Raleigh's most unique dish, and one of their most popular.
"You take a toothsome hunk of the cotton candy and you wrap it around (the bacon)," said Patrick Ewald, Food and Beverage Director and Sommelier. "You dip it in the pepper and you top it with the microgreens."
"People are skeptical at first," Ewald said, adding that their attitude changes after they taste the appetizer, which combines spicy, sweet, and savory flavors.
"I mean they're related. I think it's explosive and it's fun and it's something that really excites people."
The Bacon & Cotton Candy appetizer at Grain Restaurant in City Club Raleigh will cost you $10.
The private City Club Raleigh is located on the 28th floor of the Wells Fargo building and overlooks downtown Raleigh.
