Food & Drink

Taste This: Bacon & Cotton Candy appetizer at City Club Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cotton candy, bacon, chili powder, and greens.

Not the most likely combo. But put them together and you get City Club Raleigh's most unique dish, and one of their most popular.

"You take a toothsome hunk of the cotton candy and you wrap it around (the bacon)," said Patrick Ewald, Food and Beverage Director and Sommelier. "You dip it in the pepper and you top it with the microgreens."

"People are skeptical at first," Ewald said, adding that their attitude changes after they taste the appetizer, which combines spicy, sweet, and savory flavors.

"I mean they're related. I think it's explosive and it's fun and it's something that really excites people."

The Bacon & Cotton Candy appetizer at Grain Restaurant in City Club Raleigh will cost you $10.

The private City Club Raleigh is located on the 28th floor of the Wells Fargo building and overlooks downtown Raleigh.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighfoodrestaurantraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Perfect storm' of events caused 30-car pileup on I-40, NCDOT says
One dead in crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville
Prosecutor to seek death penalty in Hania Aguilar's murder
5-year-old dies in Robeson County after being caught in crossfire
Mom identifies son as man found dead at Brentwood Park parking lot
Showers, storms likely over next several days
Father caught on video having 'conversation' with infant son
Show More
Country singer's son, 3, dies in 'tragic accident'
Rev. Barber found guilty of trespassing
Company will pay you $1,000 to use flip phone for a week
VIDEO: Thief steals 2 packages from Brier Creek doorstep
Teen bitten by shark will get free prosthetic leg
More TOP STORIES News