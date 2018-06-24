Your guide to North Raleigh's top 5 businesses, offering sushi, smoothies and more

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in North Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar
Photo: Lana L./Yelp
Topping the list is sushi chain The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, which offers burgers and more. Located at 4208 Six Forks Road, Suite 100, it's the most popular business in North Hills, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,167 reviews on Yelp.
In addition to a varied burger and sushi menu, look forward to The Cowfish's signature "burgushis," which combine the two. Check out Doug's filet roll: avocado, kani and cream cheese topped with seared filet mignon, spicy mayo, scallions and masago.
2. Juicekeys
Photo: Juicekeys/Yelp
Next up is locally owned organic store and health market Juicekeys, which offers juice, smoothies and more. With 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews on Yelp, the Quail Corners location at 5011 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite B, has proven to be a local favorite, with another outpost in Lafayette Village.
Juicekeys' products are organic and free of gluten, dairy, soy and refined sugar. Check out the blueberry chia bowl, which includes coconut water, blueberry, acai berry, banana, raw cashew butter, raw vanilla protein, cinnamon and honey.
3. The Butcher's Market
Photo: the butcher's market/Yelp
Find fresh cuts of meat, produce and other items at The Butcher's Market. Yelpers give the business, located at 5045 Falls of Neuse Road, 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews. The store also has a location in Cary.
Look for slabs of prime filet, aged rib-eye, sausage and jumbo shrimp. This store also offers a wide assortment of cheeses and butters.
4. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Photo: firebirds wood fired grill/Yelp
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a steakhouse and wine bar, is another North Hills go-to, with four stars out of 206 Yelp reviews. Shareables include a dish featuring lobster, baby spinach, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and tortilla chips.
Signature salads include the Colorado chicken salad: wood-grilled chicken, mixed greens, blue cheese, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, Granny Smith apples and raspberry topped with chipotle vinaigrette. Head over to 4350 Lassiter Road to see for yourself.
5. Tijuana Flats
Photo: tijuana flats/Yelp
And then there's Tijuana Flats, a local chain with four stars out of 124 reviews. The menu includes crispy Baja fish served with chipotle crema, shaved cilantro cabbage and pineapple salsa.
Round out your meal with churros and cookie dough flautas. (Find the full menu here.) Stop by 1310 E. Millbrook Road to hit up the Mexican spot next time you're in the neighborhood.