Your quick guide to Durham's newest businesses

Interested in discovering the newest restaurant and retail additions to Durham? From a pizza joint to an ice cream shop, read on to see the newest businesses to open their doors near you.

Sofia's Pizza



Photo: ron w./Yelp

Head over to 2201 Angier Ave. and you'll find Sofia's Pizza, a new spot to score pizza and more. So far, it's been well-received: it has a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Sweet Charlie's



Photo: andrew t./Yelp

Stop by 1125 W. NC Highway 54, Suite #204, and you'll find Sweet Charlie's, which is serving up rolled ice cream and other decadent treats. With five stars out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been receiving positive attention.

Quickly Tea House



Photo: cindy n./Yelp

Quickly Tea House is a Taiwanese eatery, offering bubble tea, popcorn chicken and more. It recently opened its doors at 2604A Hillsborough Road in Old West Durham. It's been a solid start for the new arrival, which currently has four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

BR3



Photo: wellness V./Yelp

BR3 is a new float spa, sauna and cryotherapy business at 6400 Fayetteville Road, Suite C. With 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is proving to be a popular addition to the neighborhood.
