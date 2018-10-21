GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --North Carolina YouTube star Mr. Beast surprised a Sup Dogs waitress with a $10,000 cash tip after ordering two waters at the Greenville hot dog joint.
Sup Dogs owner Brett Oliverio told our newsgathering partners at the News & Obsever that Mr. Beast took a few sips of the water then left $10,000 in cash with a note that said, "thanks for the delicious water."
Mr. Beast has over 8.8 million YouTube subscribers and is known for videos showing large donations of money.
Server Alaina Custer told the N&O that there were men at another table watching her reaction and filming.
"They just told me about their YouTube channel and how they were going around blessing servers' days", said Custer.
