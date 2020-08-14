Automotive

Brake problems push Ford to recall more than a half-a-million vehicles

By
The Ford Motor Company is recalling 562,000 vehicles due to a potential problem with their brake systems.

The automaker is recalling 559,000 2015 through 2018 Ford Edge models and 2016 through 2018 Lincoln MKZ vehicles. According to Ford, there is a problem with the SUV's brake system that could cause brake fluid to leak. If too much leaks, stopping distances could increase.

Ford is also recalling around 3,000 2020 model Lincoln Corsair Crossovers because they may have been assembled without proper clearance between their rear suspension springs and toe link brackets. The company is not aware of any crashes linked to the problem.
