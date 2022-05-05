Man accused of forging deeds to steal North Carolina properties

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Georgia man has been indicted on charges that he used the identities of seven North Carolina residents to forge deeds and have their property fraudulently transferred to him, officials said.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Isaiah Robert Louise Baskins Jr., of Macon, Georgia, was indicted by a Forsyth County, North Carolina, grand jury for common law forgery, identity theft, and separate counts of accessing government computers to defraud and preparation to commit housebreaking.

The indictments handed down Monday allege that between December 2018 and September 2019, Baskins used the names and addresses of six people and the social security card of another person to forge deeds that he presented to the register of deeds to transfer their real property to him.

Baskins also is accused of having a bolt cutter and replacement locks to break into properties, and that he illegally accessed computers at the register of deeds office.

In April 2016, Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. The medical center fired the volunteer and issued an apology, but the criminal charge against her was dismissed in September 2016 after Baskins failed to show up to court.
