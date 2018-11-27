TEACHER ARRESTED

Former Arizona teacher accused of having sex with teen, arrested in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Cary on Monday after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old while teaching at an Arizona school.

Andrew Dale Hensley, 38, is facing six counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed Hensley had sex with the teen on four different occasions during his time as a Fire Science Instructor at a Tech School in Coolidge.

Hensley agreed to speak with investigators but they said he canceled his appointment, resigned from his teaching position and moved to North Carolina.

Sex toys were later found in Hensley's office by school officials.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is working on extraditing Hensley back to Phoenix.

Officials are not sure if the victim was a student of Hensley.
