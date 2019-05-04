Former beauty queen found dead in Mexico City hotel

EMBED <>More Videos

The body of former beauty queen Fatimih Davila Sosa has been found inside a Mexico City hotel, according to prosecutors.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico -- A former Miss Uruguay pageant winner was found dead in a Mexico City hotel early Thursday, authorities said.

City prosecutors said a Uruguayan woman was found hanged in the bathroom of a guest room.

City officials confirmed the victim had been identified as Fatimih Davila Sosa, who won the Uruguay pageant in 2006.

Since then, she had apparently worked as a model. Officials said she had arrived in Mexico City on April 23 for a supposed job interview.

There was no official ruling on the death.

The prosecutor's office said a homicide investigation was looking into the circumstances surrounding the hanging and whether the woman killed herself or was slain by someone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicou.s. & worldpageantbody found
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricanes complete sweep defeating Islanders 5-2 in Stanley Cup Playoffs
Plane in Florida slides off runway, landing in river
Friends of veteran killed in Raleigh motorcycle crash want answers
'Running for their lives:' UNCC professor's essay details deadly shooting
Fayetteville principal surprises teachers with trip to Bahamas
South Carolina woman donates kidney after seeing strangers plea for help
Thieves target Durham non-profit that helps those with severe mental illness
Show More
Hurricanes on mission as they look to Eastern Conference Finals
Truth test: Teacher rally prompted false, misleading claims about NC education
2 Cary men arrested as part of multi-state child exploitation operation
Raleigh Police identify pedestrian killed on Wake Forest Road
Widow left heartbroken after thief steals her wedding ring
More TOP STORIES News