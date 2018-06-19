Former DA Bradsher gets jail time for wife-hiring scheme, loses law license

Obtaining property by false pretense;



Aiding and abetting obtaining property by false pretense;



Misdemeanor obstruction of justice;



Felonious obstruction of justice;



Failure to discharge duties of office,

Wallace Bradsher watches as verdicts are reached in the courtroom Monday.

Wallace Bradsher, a former District Attorney who served in Caswell and Person counties, will lose his law license and spend time in jail for his role in a wife-hiring scheme.A Wake County judge sentenced Bradsher to between four and 14 months in prison Tuesday, one day after he was convicted of fraud and obstruction of justice charges.Bradsher and Craig Blitzer, who served as District Attorney for Rockingham County, were accused of conspiring to hire each other's wives for jobs where they were paid for little or no work.The Wake County jury found Bradsher guilty of five of seven counts:Bradsher was found not guilty of felony conspiracy and another obstruction of justice charge.Bradsher represented himself during the trial.Blitzer has already pled guilty to his role in the fraud case.He paid back the money his wife collected and has given up his law license.The aggravating factor, Judge Paul Ridgeway explained, "is not a crime in and of itself but is a circumstance that subjects a person convicted of a crime to an increased punishment for that crime."