Former DA Bradsher guilty of fraud in wife-hiring scheme

EMBED </>More Videos

Wallace Bradsher was found guilty on some counts, but not guilty on others. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Wallace Bradsher, a former District Attorney who served in Caswell and Person counties, was found guilty of fraud Monday in a wife-hiring scheme involving another DA in a neighboring county.

Bradsher and Craig Blitzer, who served as District Attorney for Rockingham County, were accused of conspiring to hire each other's wives for jobs where they were paid for little or no work.

The Wake County jury found Bradsher guilty of five of seven counts:

  • Obtaining property by false pretense;

  • Aiding and abetting obtaining property by false pretense;

  • Misdemeanor obstruction of justice;

  • Felonious obstruction of justice;

  • Failure to discharge duties of office,


Bradsher was found not guilty of felony conspiracy and another obstruction of justice charge.

Bradsher represented himself during the trial.

Former DA on alleged nepotism scheme: "This wasn't about money"
Wallace Bradsher, a former District Attorney who served in Caswell and Person counties, stood before a jury and proclaimed no apologies as to his role in the investigation.
Former North Carolina district attorneys indicted
A grand jury in Wake County has indicted two former North Carolina district attorney on allegations they conspired to hire each other's wives for jobs where they were paid for little or no work.
Wrongdoing in Person County DA office?
District Attorney Wallace Bradsher told ABC11 exclusively that reports that his office is under investigation for allegations of stolen money are "absolutely not the case."


Blitzer has already pled guilty to his role in the fraud case.

He paid back the money his wife collected and has given up his law license.

Wallace Bradsher watches as verdicts are reached in the courtroom Monday.



On Tuesday, Bradsher's trial resumes. The state has alleged an aggravating factor, and the jury must consider whether there was an aggravating factor to the crimes.

The aggravating factor, Judge Paul Ridgeway explained, "is not a crime in and of itself but is a circumstance that subjects a person convicted of a crime to an increased punishment for that crime."

Proceedings begin at 9:30 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationmoneycrimenorth carolina newsfraudPerson CountyWake CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News