Former Dunn Mayor Oscar Harris dies

DUNN, N.C. -- Former Dunn Mayor Oscar Harris died suddenly on Tuesday night.Harris, 80, was a respected businessman and civic leader in the Harnett County town. The five-term mayor was also a three-time North Carolina state senator and marine veteran."Our family is shocked and stricken with grief at this moment," said Harris' daughter Shelia Harris Maness in a release. "We are truly appreciative of all the prayers and the calls offering sympathy. We are overwhelmed at this time and thank our friends and neighbors for their love and support."Funeral arrangements are pending.