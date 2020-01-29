Former Dunn Mayor Oscar Harris dies

DUNN, N.C. -- Former Dunn Mayor Oscar Harris died suddenly on Tuesday night.

Harris, 80, was a respected businessman and civic leader in the Harnett County town. The five-term mayor was also a three-time North Carolina state senator and marine veteran.

"Our family is shocked and stricken with grief at this moment," said Harris' daughter Shelia Harris Maness in a release. "We are truly appreciative of all the prayers and the calls offering sympathy. We are overwhelmed at this time and thank our friends and neighbors for their love and support."

Funeral arrangements are pending.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Duke's Coach K emotional after Kobe Bryant's death
3 charged in deadly shooting at Raleigh community center
Watch out for the free meal scam
Raleigh heroin dealer convicted in 'death by distribution' case
Blown transformer knocks out power on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
Family of Sanford woman shot, killed in car reacts to arrests
Trial begins for former Wake coach charged in punch that killed man
Show More
All bodies, key evidence recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
What's suddenly wrong with NC State hoops?
North Durham residents worry about aggressive driver
Duke honors Kobe Bryant with warmup jerseys featuring 8 and 24
Today marks two years since a Durham father went missing
More TOP STORIES News