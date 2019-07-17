Former employee crashes into Massage Envy in north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh Massage Envy location is closed after a car crashed into it Wednesday morning.It happened at the store on Creedmoor Road near Strickland Road in north Raleigh.Police have not released many details about the crash but said it was caused by a former employee.Before the crash, a worker inside the store called police, saying an employee was upset and had trashed the store. The worker said they locked the door but were concerned for the safety of the other workers.A short time later, the worker called back, saying the upset employee had crashed into the building.The caller said there were no injuries.The building sustained significant damage.